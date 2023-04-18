Elizabeth Santos Cause of Death? Did Someone Kill Her? What Happened to Elizabeth Santos?

The death of Elizabeth Santos has many people asking questions. She was 37 and living in Wasilla, Alaska, a city near Anchorage. While some think that his death was an act of suicide, some think otherwise. In this post, we’ll take a look at Elizabeth Santos’ cause of death and at the obituary. Keep reading to know more. Elizabeth was a popular figure with a vast network of friends. People often described her as warm and caring, and that she had a heart of gold. On August 3, 2020, following their breakup, Santos temporarily moved into Lizette’s house to give himself some time to collect his thoughts. She was looking for solace and support from her friend during this difficult time. Five days later, on August 8, 2020, at around 6 a.m., Anchorage dispatchers received a 911 call regarding Santos’ suicide. According to the report, the name of the hospital that she wanted to go to after she lost her permanent at 7:20 a.m. was Elizabeth’s last word.

Santos went into cardiac arrest in an ambulance and at 7:23 a.m. doctors were shocked to discover the seriousness of his wounds. He had eleven stab wounds to his abdomen and thighs and doctors were unable to immobilize him during surgery. Despite several attempts, Elizabeth Santos died of excessive internal bleeding. Even though police said they were unaware of the extent of her injuries, Elizabeth’s torn robe and visible wounds suggest otherwise. Elizabeth Santos’ untimely death was a loss not only to her friends and family but also to the community that loved her so much. Omotaro Santos, 37, of Wasilla, Alaska, passed away on August 8, 2020, from injuries sustained in a self-harm incident. Elizabeth, known to many as Liz, was born on January 14, 1983, in a city on the East Coast. She first moved to Alaska a few years ago, and fell in love with the state’s beauty and the endless opportunities it offers.

