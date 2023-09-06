Ella Lukse Accident: Providence High School Student Dies in Crash CCTV Footage

Recently, a piece of shocking news has come on the internet, in which it has been told that a terrible accident has happened. Yes, you heard absolutely right. This news is spreading like fire on the internet. People are asking many questions like: When did the accident happen? Has this accident caused much damage? Has anyone died because of this accident? Are the police looking for this case and there are many other questions that arise regarding this accident? Do all of you also want to know about this accident, if yes then stay with us till the end of the article, we have brought complete news related to this accident for you.

As we told you news of a terrible accident has come on the internet. As far as the question comes about the accident, the victim of this accident was a 17-year-old boy 10th-grade student Ella Lukse lost his life in a car crash. After hearing that, you all must have got goosebumps. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools has confirmed this news. The police have started the investigation of the case, in which the police said that the accident happened just before 9 o’clock at night. Sunday at the intersection of Raintree Lane and Rounding Run Road, which involved two vehicles, police said.

Ella Lukse Accident

The first vehicles were a 2006 Jeep Grand Cherokee, which was overturned, and a 2019 Volkswagen Jetta, which was heavily damaged. After this incident, both the PDTs were taken to the hospital on time. It was learned that the 17-year-old driver of the jeep was safe and a 15-year-old passenger in the Jetta sustained serious injuries. But on Tuesday unfortunately Class 10 student Ella Luxey died due to injuries sustained in the accident After the news of the child’s death, his family has been deeply shocked. This accident was really very terrible.

The police are still continuing their investigation on this case and have also sealed the accident area. This accident was a warning to all of us and we learned a lot from this accident. We are extremely saddened by the child's family that they lost their child in such a terrible accident. Huma, while praying that his family should be blessed as soon as possible and may God give peace to the child's soul.