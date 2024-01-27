Elle King Dolly Parton Tribute Video: Dolly Parton Drunk at Birthday Party of Dolly Parton

Elle King and Dolly Parton have been making headlines for the last few days and this topic raising multiple questions in people’s minds. Both are popular personalities, known as American singers, songwriters, and actresses who have a large number of fans around the world and their social media pages. Recently, both arrived at the Grand Ole Opry where the event of Dolly Parton’s 78th birthday celebration took place in Nashville. Several questions have been raised in people’s minds related to this topic and it has become a serious topic of discussion, so we made an article and shared all the available details.

According to the sources, the Grand Ole Opry faced backlash when King's drunken and off-key rendition of Dolly Parton's hit songs. The aftermath of this controversial tribute became a serious topic of discussion. Elle King faced backlash for her Dolly Parton tribute at the Grand Ole Opry and this incident took place on Friday 19 January 2024. She also admitted to being drunk during her performance at Dolly Parton's 78th birthday celebration at the event place. There is a video shared related to this incident and it is available to watch on the internet.

In this video, Elle King was seen slurring her words and using profanity multiple times during the set. Later, the Grand Ole Opry apologized for the foul language used during King’s performance. This incident left a bad mark and the King postponed eight months a concert to 26 January 2024 in Texas due to the backlash. She admitted to being “hammered” and not knowing the lyrics and it is shared that she slurred her words, forgot lyrics, and swore. King was criticized for Excessively cussing, Forgetting the lyrics to Parton’s song “Marry Me” talking back to hecklers, and Speaking gibberish and making up lyrics to Parton’s song.

Dolly Rebecca Parton is an American singer-songwriter, actress, and philanthropist most popular for her decades-long career in country music. She was born on 19 January 1946 in Pittam Center, Tennessee, United States and she is currently 78 years old. On the other hand, Elle King's birth name is Tanner Elle Schneider but she is mostly known by her stage name. She was born on 3 July 1989 in Los Angeles, California, United States, and became an American singer, musician, songwriter, and actress. Both singers are gaining popularity following an incident that happened during the performance.