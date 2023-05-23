Ely: Cars Set Alight Amid Disorder After Cardiff Crash CCTV Footage Goes Viral

The breaking news is coming from Cardiff that tensions reached a high point after were called to the scene of the crash in Ely. This tragic incident happened on Monday night. This news is going viral on the internet and getting a lot of attention. People have many quarries reading this news. Also, the viewers are very confused about what actually happened. As per reports, this incident happened on Monday in Ely. Further, two cars were taken in fire by the people. If you want to know the complete information about this news, continue with this page until the end. Let’s discuss this news in detail.

As per reports, on Monday night a tragic incident was seen in Cardiff. The local people started throwing objects at the police on Monday night. Further, a maximum of about 100 to 150 people were joined together in a riot. They were joined in this riot on Monday at Snowden Road in the district of Ely. In this riot, the dogs were also present. All people were fighting with the police and other people. The riot video is also shared on various social media platforms and is going viral on the social media platform.

Cars Set Alight Amid Disorder After Cardiff Crash

In this viral video of the riot, you could see some of the people were wearing balaclavas. Some of the people were throwing slabs at the police. Moreover, many people have been taken into custody but there is no confirmed information that how many people were arrested. Further, the cause of this incident is still unknown. On Monday night, the South Wales Police received a call about a serious road traffic collision. The police got this information just after 18:00 BST. The South Wales Police attended the scene of disorder in Cardiff. This incident happened before coming to the officers. In, this accident the two cars were damaged in bad condition. The two cars were the police officers.

As per reports, two cars were set alight. The locals were attacking the South Walves officers. Further, a person was also attacked by some of those local people who were in that riot. They were thinking that, the person was an undercover officer. The two cars were found in a critical condition. The incident areas are now closed by the police department. The area is closed between Jackson Road and Wilson Road. A large number of police officers were present at the incident place. If we get any other information regarding this news we will update you soon on the same site.