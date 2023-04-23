Emergency services called to incident at Kong Adventure Centre Keswick

The horrible and scary news is from Kong Adventure Centre Keswick. It has been reported that a man got stuck in Lake District caving experience. The frightening incident occurred in Kong Adventure Centre Keswick, Cumbria, England. It has been reported that Cumbria police were called to execute a rescue operation to help a man to get out of a cave meant for adventure. After hearing about the incident, the people present there were scared and the other activities slowed down. We are going to share the incident and all about Kong Adventure Centre Keswick. Be with us.

Kong Adventure Centre Keswick is famous for climbing walls with heights of 8-12 meters and Bouldering walls and more adventures in the UK. People love to visit there with their children to experience the adventures.

It is a well-planned adventure center with rescue teams for beginners too. As per the reports, a person become trapped in the center’s caving experience on 22nd April. A person was stuck during a caving experience. As the caves are designed with underground passages and involve squeezes, crawls, mud and water, etc. It has been created as a unique experience.

The caving experience here is combined with the adventure of exploration with the excitement of physical challenges. The adventure center provides all the equipment required for first-time cavers. However, on Saturday, it become a scary experience for a young man who was trapped in the caves during the afternoon. As soon as the instructors get to know about the stuck situation of the person, emergency services were called. The services were called at the popular Lake District adventure centre. Several fire engines, mountain rescue, paramedics and police were called for the rescue attempt.

The situation became horrifying as the rescue operation went on for about five hours. It has been reported that six fire crews were continuously putting in their efforts for at least five hours to release the person. As per the reports, rescue members suffered hyperextension joints which led them to get into difficulty. While operating the rescue attempt, Police closed all the roads nearby. However at last they succeeded in their efforts and the person was saved. The incident has spread a wave of panic in the adventure centre. Yet the authorities of the Kong adventure center are trying to ease the situation and assure the people visiting there. The incident that occurred there alarmed the people for their safety concerns. Stay with us for more updates.