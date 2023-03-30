Emmet Mo Tattooist Dies From Cancer, Popular Malaysian Tattoo Artist Passed Away

Here we are sharing a piece of sad and shocking news with you that a very well-known artist Emmet Mo has passed away. He was a very talented Malaysian tattoo artist who is no longer among his close ones. He breathed last on Wednesday. Since his passing news has come on the internet it went viral on many social networking sites. His sudden death left many people in shock and pain. Now many people are inquisitive to know Emmet Mo and his cause of death. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Emmet Mo was a very talented tattoo artist who was a native of Keningau, Sabah, Malaysia. He was the landlord of the Tattoo shop named, Orangutan Studio. His studio is located in the Pusat KK region of Kota Kinabalu. In his studio, he follows Machine free Handtapping Traditional Tattoo and Electric Tattooing techniques. The studio also managed a Flash day event to support Emmet to fight his cancer. They also gathered funds to help with his medical expenses. He was a very talented person who achieved huge respect due to her best work. Scroll down to the next page for more updates.

Emmet Mo Tattooist Dies From Cancer

Tattooer at Orangutan Studio Emmet Mo is no more among his close ones. He took his last breath on 29 March 2023, Wednesday. His passing news has been shared on Facebook. On the basis of the report, he passed away from Colon cancer.

Emmet Mo was a very amazing person who achieved huge success in his profession. He was survived by his dear wife Brenda Ivy Vyonna Tangyun and his Children. His sudden death left many people in shock and pain as no one thought that he would lose his life like this. Many people are inquisitive know about her funeral ceremony but still, there is no information about it and now his family asks for privacy during this hard time. Many people have expressed their deep condolences to his family and paid a tribute to him.