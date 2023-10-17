Emoni Shakayla Kee Death Reason? Emoni Shakayla Kee Passed Away In An Accident

Emoni Shakayla Kee, 28, a North Carolina native and resident of Battleboro, was tragically killed in a vehicular accident on 15 October 2023. Her family and local community were left in shock and disbelief. Emoni was a devoted mother, daughter, and sister, as well as a devoted friend. This article will provide an overview of Emoni’s life, the cause of her death, and ways to support her family.

Emoni Shakayla Kee was born on the 15th of June, 1995 in Rocky Mount. She was raised in Battleboro by her parents and siblings. She finished Northern Nash High in 2013 and went on to attend Nash Community College, where she worked as a Customer Service Representative for a local business. She loved being with her family and loved giving them everything she had. She had a big circle of friends and loved spending time with them. She had a beautiful smile and a contagious laugh. She loved to listen to music, dance, and just have fun. She always had someone to turn to when she needed a shoulder to cry on or someone to give her a shoulder to lean on. She had a loving and supportive family and a sister who always looked out for her and always did her best to help.

Emoni Shakayla Kee Death Reason?

According to the NC State Highway Patrol, the accident happened around 2:15 AM on October 15 near Battleboro on Highway 301. It involved a white Honda Accord and a black Chevy Impala. The report says Robert Lee Jones, 32, from Rocky Mount, was traveling south on Highway 301 when he crossed the road and crashed head-on into Kee’s car, which was headed north. Both drivers died on the scene. Kee’s two passengers were also hurt in the crash and were taken to the hospital. Their status is unknown at this time. The investigation is still ongoing, and they’re trying to figure out what caused the accident and if there were any drugs or alcohol involved.