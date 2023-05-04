EMP vs BOG Live Score Dream11 Prediction Odds Goals Lineup Empoli vs Bologna Serie A

There is a piece of news coming out for football lovers that there is football match is going to be played between Empoli (EMP) and Bologna (BOG). This match will begin play at 12:30 on Thursday 4 May 2023 and this match is fully set to take place at Anfield. If you are also a football lover and want to know more about this wonderful then you reached the right site. In this article, we shared the whole information about this match such as both teams, team players, reports, and more about this match.

This upcoming football match is the 5th head to head match of this tournament for both teams. If we talk about the last five matches of both teams then Empoli faced three losses, one draw, and one win in the last five matches of this tournament. On the other hand, Bologna faced two victories, two draws, and one loss in the last five matches in this tournament. Both teams played well and every player will also give their best in this upcoming football match. The fans and viewers can also enjoy this wonderful match on Voot and this match will be uploaded soon in Hindi language.

EMP vs BOG (Empoli vs Bologna) Match Details

Match: Empoli vs Bologna

Tournament: Serie A

Date: Friday 5 May 2023

Time: 12:15 am

Venue: Stadio Carlo Castellani

EMP vs BOG (Empoli vs Bologna) Starting 11

Empoli (EMP) Possible Starting 11 1.Samuele Perisan, 2. Fabiano Parisi, 3. Ardian Ismajli, 4. Sebastiano Luperto, 5. Tyronne Ebuehi, 6. Nicolas Haas, 7. Filippo Bandinelli, 8. Tommaso Baldanzi, 9. Razvan Marin, 10. Nicolo Cambiaghi, 11. Francesco Caputo

Bologna (BOG) Possible Starting 11 1.Lukasz Skorupski, 2. Adama Soumaoro, 3. Jhon Lucumi, 4. Stefan Posch, 5. Georgios Kyriakopoulos, 6. Jerdy Schouten, 7. Nicolas Dominguez, 8. Lewis Ferguson, 9. Nikola Moro, 10. Musa Barrow, 11. Riccardo Orsolini

As per the coming reports, This match will also be telecast on Sony LIV television, and football lovers and fans can easily enjoy this match. Fans are so much excited to watch and enjoy this superb match and it is said that this match will be one of the best matches in this tournament. There is no one player who has any major or minor injuries before this match and every player is ready to play this upcoming football match. The weather is completely clear and beautiful on the match day and there is no chance of rain on the match day.