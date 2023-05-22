Headline

EMP vs JUV Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Empoli vs Juventus Serie A League

48 seconds ago
by Shivam Kumar

Hello football readers, today we are going to talk about the next upcoming football match of the Serie A League and this match is set to play between Empoli (EMP) and Juventus (JUV). This match is fully set to begin play at 12:15 am on Tuesday 23 May 2023 and this football match will be play Stadio Carlo Castellani football stadium in Empoli. Both teams contain a massive amount of fans around the world who are so much excited to watch and enjoy this upcoming match. Let us know more details related to this match such as reports, both teams, team players, and more in this article, so read continuously.

EMP vs JUV Live Score

Both teams had played various head-to-head matches and now going to play one more match on 23 May 2023 and it is determined that this match will be a bang match. If we talk about the last five matches of both teams then Empoli faced two losses, two wins, and one draw in thier last five matches of this tournament. On the other side, Juventus faced three wins, one loss, and one draw in thier last five matches of this tournament. Both teams contains strong and active who will give thier best in this match which makes the more interesting, so watch and enjoy this match.

EMP vs JUV (Empoli vs Juventus) Match Details

Match: Empoli vs Juventus
Tournament: Serie A League
Date: Tuesday, 23 May 2023
Time: 12:15 am
Venue: Stadio Carlo Castellani in Empoli

EMP vs JUV (Empoli vs Juventus) Starting 11

Empoli (EMP) Possible Starting 11

1.Guglielmo Vicario, 2. Fabiano Parisi, 3. Sebastiano Luperto, 4. Tyronne Ebuehi, 5. Sebastian Walukiewicz, 6. Tommaso Baldanzi, 7. Liam Henderson, 8. Alberto Grassi, 9. Razvan Marin, 10. Nicolo Cambiaghi, 11. Francesco Caputo

Juventus (JUV) Possible Starting 11

1.Wojciech Szczesny, 2. Danilo, 3. Gleison Bremer, 4. Federico Gatti, 5. Adrien Rabiot, 6. Juan Cuadrado, 7. Nicolo Fagioli, 8. Manuel Locatelli, 9. Samuel Iling-Junior, 10. Moise-Kean, 11. Dusan Vlahovic

As per the exclusive reports, There is no player who has any injury before this upcoming football match. The weather is completely clean and clear on the match day and there is no chance of rain. This match will be fully enjoyed by the audience at the stadium. The fans are very excited to watch or enjoy this football match and it is expected that this match will be one of the best matches of this tournament. Stay linked to dekhnews.com to get more articles on the exciting news topics of the daily world.

