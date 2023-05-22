EN-U20 vs TU-U20 Live Score Dream11 Prediction, U20 Football World Cup England U20 vs Tunisia U20

Hello friends, here we are sharing a piece of exciting news with you a very well-known and amazing U20 Football World Cup league is all set to entertain its fans with two powerful teams. This match is going to be played between England U20 vs Tunisia U20. As we all know that football game is very popular among people and people don’t skip a single match. Now they have been searching for the match as they are very curious to know about the match details. Here we have more information about the EN-U20 vs TU-U20 match and we will share it with you in this article.

The U20 Football World Cup match between England U20 vs Tunisia U20 will be played at Estadio Ciudad de La Plata in Tolosa.

Match Details

League: U20 Football World Cup

Team: England U20 (EN-U20) vs Tunisia U20 (TU-U20)

Date: 22nd May 2023

Day: Monday

Time:11:30 PM (IST) – 06:00 PM (GMT)

Venue: Estadio Ciudad de La Plata in Tolosa

England U20 (EN-U20) Possible Playing 11: 1. James Beadle, 2. Imari Samuels, 3. Callum Doyle, 4. Jarell Quansah, 5. Ronnie Edwards, 6. Carney Chukwuemeka, 7. Aaron Ramsey, 8. Alfie Devine, 9. Alex Scott, 10. Mateo Joseph, 11. Samuel Edozie

Tunisia U20 (TU-U20) Possible Playing 11:1.Thomas Zouaghi, 2. Ali Saoudi, 3. Mahmoud Ghorbel, 4. Zinedine Sassi, 5. Rayen Nasraoui, 6. Yassine Dridi, 7. Ghaith Ouahabi, 8. Samy Chouchane, 9. Malek Mehri, 10. Raki Aouani, 11. Baraket Hmidi

Match Prediction

As per the lineup of the match, both team's players are very talented and amazing and they are ready to face each other in the match. This match is going to be played between England U20 vs Tunisia U20 on 22nd May 2023 from 11:30 PM (IST) – 06:00 PM (GMT) at Estadio Ciudad de La Plata in Tolosa. The EN-U20 team won 4 matches, draw 1 match, and lost 0 matches and the TU-U20 team won 2 matches, draw 1 match, and lost 2 matches. The EN-U20 team has more chances to win the match.