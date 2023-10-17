ENG vs ITA Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup England vs Italy Euro Qualifiers League

In this article, we are going to talk about the next football match in the Euro Qualifiers League. This match is fixed to be played between two teams: England (ENG) and the opponent team Italy (ITA). This upcoming football match is fully set to begin at 12:15 a.m. on Wednesday 18 October 2023. This match is going to take place at Wembley Stadium. Both the teams have a huge number of fans all over the world and many people are waiting for this match. Many people are showing their interest in knowing about this football match, so we have provided complete information about this football match in this article like reports, previous gameplay, teams, team players, and more.

Both of the teams are going to give thier best in the last matches of this tournament. If we talk about the points table, both of the teams have played a total of five matches in this tournament and faced four wins or one loss. This team is ranked at the top of the points table. On the other hand, Italy has faced three wins, one loss, or one draw in their last matches and is ranked in the 2nd place on the points table. Both teams are going to play their second head-to-head match in this league.

ENG vs ITA (England vs Italy) Match Details

Match: England vs Italy (ENG vs ITA)

Tournament: Euro Qualifiers League

Date: Wednesday, 18th October 2023

Time: 12:15 AM (IST) – 06:45 PM (GMT)

ENG vs ITA Venue: Wembley Stadium

ENG vs ITA (England vs Italy) Starting 11

England (ENG) Possible Starting 11 1.Sam Johnstone, 2. Trent Alexander-Arnold, 3. Fikayo Tomori, 4. Lewis Dunk, 5. Levi Colwill, 6. Jack Grealish, 7. Jordan Henderson, 8. Conor Gallagher, 9. Jarrod Bowen, 10. James Maddison, 11. Ollie Watkins

Italy (ITA) Possible Starting 11 1.Gianluigi-Donnarumma, 2. Alessandro Bastoni, 3. Gianluca Mancini, 4. Federico Dimarco, 5. Matteo Darmian, 6. Nicolo Barella, 7. Giacomo Bonaventura, 8. Manuel Locatelli, 9. Moise-Kean, 10. Domenico Berardi, 11. Giacomo Raspadori

According to the reports, There is no chance of rain on the match day weather is candid and beautiful on the match day which makes the match more interesting. There is no player who is suffering from any major or minor injury. This football match will be broadcast live on FanCode and some verified sites. If we talk about prediction which team will win then maybe it is not easy which team will face victory but it will become clear after the end of this match, so watch and enjoy it. Stay tuned to dekhnews.com to get more articles.