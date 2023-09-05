ENG vs NZ Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup England vs New Zealand Playing 11

Hello cricketer lovers, today we are going to talk about the upcoming match of England vs. New Zealand T20 International League. This match is set to play between two teams one is England and the other team is New Zealand. Lots of people are waiting for this match and expressing their excitement about enjoying this match. This cricket will begin to play at 10:30 pm on Tuesday 5 September 2023 and it will take place at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, England. Fans are hitting the search engine to learn more about this match and if you are also curious to know more about this match then you reach the site. Here we share all the details related to this upcoming match.

If we talk about the point table of this tournament then it is not available. We have the reports of both team’s last five matches. Both teams played well in their previous matches that were most liked by the fans and the audience at the stadium. England had faced two wins, and three losses in their last five matches. On the other side, New Zealand had faced two wins and three losses in the last five matches. Both teams have gave the similar performance that makes this upcoming match more bang, so wacth and enjoy this upcoming cricket match.

ENG vs NZ (England vs New Zealand) Match Details

Match: England vs New Zealand (ENG vs NZ)

Tournament: England vs New Zealand T20I

Date: Tuesday, 5th September 2023

Time: 10:30 PM (IST) – 05:00 PM (GMT)

ENG vs NZ Match Venue: Trent Bridge, Nottingham, England.

ENG vs NZ (England vs New Zealand) Playing 11

England (ENG) Possible Playing 11 1.Jonny Bairstow(WK), 2. Will Jacks, 3. Dawid Malan, 4. Harry Brook, 5. Moeen Ali, 6. Jos Buttler(WK)(C), 7. Liam Livingstone, 8. Chris Jordan, 9. Adil Rashid, 10. Gus Atkinson, 11. Luke Wood

New Zealand (NZ) Possible Playing 11 1.Finn Allen, 2. Devon Conway(WK), 3. Tim Seifert(WK), 4. Glenn Phillips, 5. Mark Chapman, 6. Daryl-Mitchell, 7. Mitchell Santner, 8. Kyle Jamieson, 9. Tim Southee(C), 10. Matt Henry, 11. Ish Sodhi

According to the exclusive sources, there is no chance of rain and the weather is also a fully sunny day on the day that will be enjoyed by the audience at the stadium. Presently, there is no information is coming out that any player is suffering from any injury. This match is set to live broadcast on Fancode where the fans and viewers can enjoy this amazing cricket match. It is said that this match will be fully enjoyed by the fans and the viewers. Stay linked to dekhnews.com to get more articles.