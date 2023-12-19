Eric Montross Cause Of Death? Eric Montross Passed Away of Cancer at 52

Good day, Today a news has come stating details about Eric Montross’s cause of death, obituary, and funeral arrangements. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. Following the somber announcement of Eric Montross’s passing, headlines have been filled with discussions about his cause of death, obituary, and funeral particulars. When a person with considerable potential passes away prematurely, it inevitably becomes a poignant situation, bringing the cause of their death to the forefront of discussions.

This article will explore the specifics surrounding the demise of the former American professional NBA player, who enjoyed multiple seasons in the league before transitioning to other pursuits. Before delving into the particulars of Eric Montross’s cause of death, obituary, and funeral arrangements, let’s take a closer look at his life leading up to his passing. Born on September 23, 1971, in Indianapolis, Indiana, Eric Montross is the son of Scott Montross, who was a teammate of Cazzie Russell in the 1960s. His formative years and basketball skills development took place at Lawrence North High School, where he earned the distinction of being selected as a McDonald’s All-American in 1990.

Eric Montross Cause Of Death?

From 1990 to 1994, Eric Montross pursued his undergraduate studies at the University of North Carolina. Not only was Eric Montross part of the UNC team that secured the NCAA Championship by defeating Michigan in 1993, but he also earned All-American recognition in both his junior and senior years. During his eight-season NBA career, Eric Montross showcased his skills while playing for various teams such as the Boston Celtics, Dallas Mavericks, New Jersey Nets, Philadelphia 76ers, Detroit Pistons, and Toronto Raptors, among others.



The cause of Eric Montross’ death was revealed in a family statement in late March 2023, stating that he had been diagnosed with cancer and would undergo treatment at the UNC Lineberger Cancer Center. Tragically, at the age of 52, Montross succumbed to his illness on December 17. The following day, Monday, December 18, UNC basketball officially confirmed his passing. Eric Montross’ cause of death, as disclosed in the family statement confirming his unfortunate passing, is attributed to cancer.

The statement, released through the University of North Carolina, expressed the family’s gratitude for the immense support and overwhelming love extended by numerous individuals during his courageous battle. The family’s statement further conveyed, “To know Eric was to be his friend, and the family knows that the ripples from the generous, thoughtful way that he lived his life will continue in the lives of the many people he touched with his deep and sincere kindness.” While the cause of Eric Montross’ death is of significant concern to some, others are eager for information regarding his funeral details. At present, there is no available information about the funeral arrangements for Eric Montross.