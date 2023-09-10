Erik Islas: Arizona Man Fled US After Stabbing Longtime Girlfriend 26 times After Argument

The shocking incident has sent shockwaves through the ranks of law enforcement. On Wednesday, Phoenix police arrested a man for the stabbing death of his girlfriend in their home. According to court documents, detectives arrested Erik Islas, 53, for the death of Patricia Hawking, 59. She was found dead on Tuesday after police were called to check on her welfare. Police said she had been stabbed 26 times, had defensive wounds on her arms and hands, and had a 4-inch knife blade embedded in her back. Let’s continue to read the whole article.

When the homeowner finally got in touch with Hawking, he didn’t pick up, but a guy said he found his phone on the road near the corner of 32nd and University. The homeowner got the phone from him and then went to check on Hawking herself. She opened the front door and saw blood on the floor. She called 911 and a welfare check was done, which led to the discovery of Hawking’s body. According to the court documents, officers found a blood trail that led to the casita, where they found Hawking’s body. Police said there were “obvious signs of struggle,” and they also found a bloodied knife in a bathroom trash can. Scroll down and continue to read the whole article.

Who is Erik Islas?

According to court documents, Islas and Hawkins lived together at a Phoenix Casita located at the corner of 16th Street (Bethany Home Road). The documents state that the couple had a “difficult relationship” for eight years, with frequent bouts of violence and hospitalizations. According to the documents, Islas had previously told her family that she and Hawking had been threatened by Islas with a knife to kill both of them and their families. The documents state that on Tuesday, the casita owner became concerned after not seeing Hawking for a few days. The casita owner tried to contact Hawking both in person and over the phone. Continue to read the whole article.

There were interior security cameras inside the casita, and according to court documents, they saw Islas and Hawking engage in a verbal altercation and then a physical altercation. The documents don’t say if the actual stabbing took place. Islas was arrested on Wednesday after he returned to the U.S. from Mexico. He was transported to Phoenix from Nogales, where police said he confessed to punching Hawking and then stabbing her to kill her. He has been charged with murder in the first degree and is scheduled for arraignment on September 13. Stick with our site’s latest news updates.