ESP vs MOR Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Estoril Praia vs Moreirense Portuguese League

2 hours ago
by Shivam Kumar

We have news for sports lovers, especially for those who like to watch football matches. The La Liga EA Sports League is back with its next football match and it is set to be played between Estoril Praia (ESP) and another team Atletico Moreirense (MOR). This match is fixed to be played at 02:00 am on Sunday 14 January 2024. Fans are waiting for this match and expressing their reactions over the internet. It will be played at Antonio Coimbra da Mota, a multi-use stadium located in Estoril, Portugal. Let us discuss more about this upcoming match such as teams, players, predictions, previous gameplay performances, and many more in this article.

ESP vs MOR Live Score

Both teams have played multiple matches and are going to play their first head-to-head match in this league. The previous matches of this league were liked a lot by the viewers and it won the hearts of many. This football match is the Estoril Praia has faced five wins, two draws, or nine losses, and the team is currently ranked in the 13th position on the points table. On the opponent hand, Moreirense has faced seven wins, five draws, or four losses in the last matches and the team is ranked in the 6th position on the points table.

ESP vs MOR (Estoril Praia vs Moreirense) Match Details

Match: Estoril Praia vs Moreirense (ESP vs MOR)
Tournament: Portuguese League
Date: Sunday, 14th January 2024
Time: 02:00 AM (IST) – 08:30 PM (GMT)
Venue: Antonio Coimbra da Mota

ESP vs MOR (Estoril Praia vs Moreirense) Starting 11

Estoril Praia (ESP) Possible Starting 11 1.Marcelo Carne, 2. Bernardo Vital, 3. Pedro Alvaro, 4. Tiago Araujo, 5. Raul Parra, 6. Rafik Guitane, 7. Joao Marques, 8. Rodrigo Martins-Gomes, 9. Jordan William Holsgrove, 10. Koba Lein Koindredi, 11. Cassiano Moreira

Moreirense (MOR) Possible Starting 11 1.Kewin, 2. Pedro Amador, 3. Marcelo Ferreira, 4. Maracas Jobson, 5. Fabiano Silva, 6. Goncalo Franco, 7. Joao Camacho, 8. Lawrence Ofori, 9. Madson, 10. Matheus Aias, 11. Alan de Souza Guimaraes

This football match will be live broadcast on Fancode and some verified online streaming platforms. If we talk about the team winning prediction then it is not easy to predict because both of the teams played well in their last. However, Moreirense can face a win in this upcoming match against Estoril Praia but nothing can be said. Players of both teams are fine and no one is injured. The weather is clear on the day of the match and there is no possibility of rain, which has made the match more interesting. Stay connected to dekhnews.com to read articles on sports.

