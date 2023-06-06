ESS vs SUS Live Score Dream11 Prediction, Lineup, Essex vs Sussex English T20 Blast Leagues

Here we are sharing a piece of exciting news for those who love to watch a cricket match. One of the best English T20 Blast leagues is all set for the match. This match is going to be played between Essex vs Sussex. It is a highly anticipated match and this match will be played between two amazing teams. Now fans have been searching about the match as they are very curious to know about the match details. Here we have more information about the ESS vs SUS match and we will share it with you in this article.

English T20 Blast is the best league and it is all set to entertain its fans with two powerful teams. Now both teams are very famous and they are ready to give their best for winning the match. Essex will lock horns against Sussex in English T20 Blast at County Ground Chelmsford, Chelmsford, England. If we talk about the weather then the weather will be clean with slight clouds but there is no chance of rain, we can expect a good match between the two sides. Now people are inquisitive to know about the match including team, date, venue, day, and other details of the match. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the match.

Match Details

League: Essex (ESS) vs Sussex (SUS)

Team: 6th June 2023

Date: 6th June 2023

Day: Tuesday

Time: 11:30 PM (IST) – 06:00 PM (GMT)

Venue: County Ground Chelmsford, Chelmsford, England

Essex (ESS) Possible Playing 11: 1. Adam Rossington(WK), 2. Robin Das, 3. Michael Pepper(WK), 4. Matt Critchley, 5. Paul Walter, 6. Tom Westley(C), 7. Daniel Sams, 8. Simon Harmer, 9. Ben Allison, 10. Samuel Cook, 11. Shane Snater

Sussex (SUS) Possible Playing 11:1.Tom Clark, 2. Tom Haines, 3. Tom Alsop(WK), 4. Ravi Bopara(C), 5. Shadab Khan, 6. Michael Burgess(WK), 7. James Coles, 8. Fynn Hudson-Prentice, 9. Tymal Mills, 10. Nathan McAndrew, 11. Henry Crocombe

Match Prediction

As per the lineup of the match, both teams are very famous and they are ready to give tough completion to the opposite team. This match is going to be played between Essex vs Sussex on 6th June 2023 from 11:30 PM (IST) – 06:00 PM (GMT) at County Ground Chelmsford, Chelmsford, England. If we talk about the recent match result then the ESS team won 4 matches and lost 1 match, and another side the SUS team won 1 match and lost 4 matches. The ESS team has more chances to win the match. Let’s see which team will win the match. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.