EST vs LOR Live Score Dream11 Prediction Estudiantes vs San Lorenzo Argentinian League

Here we are sharing a piece of exciting news for those who love to watch a football match. It is a highly anticipated match and this match is going to be very interesting. A well-known Argentinian League is all set for this upcoming football match. This match will be played between Estudiantes vs San Lorenzo. Now fans are very excited about this match as they want to support their favorite team. Fans will be very curious to know about the match details. Here we have more information about the EST vs LOR match and we will share it with you in this article.

Argentinian League is all set to entertain its fans with two powerful teams. Both teams are very famous as they always give their best to entertain their fans. Now fans’ wait is going to be over super soon as only a few hours left for the match. Estudiantes will take on San Lorenzo at Estadio Jorge Luis Hirschi (La Plata, Provincia de Buenos Aires). If we talk about the weather then the weather will be clean and there are no chances of rain. Now all the fans are super excited about match details indulging team, date, day, venue, lineup, and other details of the match. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the match.

Match Details

League: Argentinian League

Team: Estudiantes (EST) vs San Lorenzo (LOR)

Day: Thursday

Date: 22 June 2023.

Time: 03:30 AM

Venue:Estadio Jorge Luis Hirschi (La Plata, Provincia de Buenos Aires).

Estudiantes (EST) Possible Playing 11:1. M. Boselli, 2. S. Ascacíbar, 3. B. Rollheiser, 4. J. Rodríguez, 5. L. Lollo, 6. G. Benedetti,7. M. Godoy, 8. Z. Romero,9. L. Godoy, 10. J. Sosa,11. M. Andújar

San Lorenzo (LOR) Possible Playing 11: 1. A. Vombergar,2. A. Bareiro,3. J. Elías, 4. N. Barrios,5. I. Leguizamón, 6. R. Pérez, 7. F. Gattoni, 8. G. Hernández, 9. N. Blandi, 10. M. Braida,11. A. Batalla,

Match Prediction

As per the lineup of the match, both teams are very famous and they have very talented and outstanding players. This match going to be very interesting and entertaining. This match will be played between Estudiantes vs San Lorenzo on 22 June 2023 at 3:30 am at Estadio Jorge Luis Hirschi (La Plata, Provincia de Buenos Aires. Now fans are very curious to know about the recent match details. The EST team won 2 matches, lost 1 match, and draw 2 matches and the LOR team won 0 matches, lost 2 matches, and draw 3 matches. The EST team has more chances to win the match. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.