EST vs NJSC Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Empire State Titans vs New Jersey Somerset Cavaliers

In this article, we are going to talk about the next cricket match of the Minor League Cricket T20 Tournament. This match is set to be played between Empire State Titans (EST) and New Jersey Somerset Cavaliers (NJSC). This upcoming football match is fully set to begin at 12:00 am on Sunday 27 August 2023. This match will be played at Glenville Cricket Complex located in New York and is most liked by the people at the stadium. Lots of people are coming to the fan list of both teams who are very excited to watch this match and curious to know about this cricket match, so we made an article and shared the complete information about this cricket match.

If we talk about the points table of this tournament then New Jersey Somerset Cavaliers had played a total of 6 matches in which they faced two wins, three losses and one not resulted. This team is currently ranked in 3rd place in the Eastern Division of the points table. On the other hand, Empire State Titans had played only two matches and they faced two wins, one loss, and one draw in this tournament. This team is currently ranked in the 5th place in the Eastern Division of the points table.

EST vs NJSC (Empire State Titans vs New Jersey Somerset Cavaliers) Match Details

Match: Empire State Titans vs. New Jersey Somerset Cavaliers

Tournament: Minor League Cricket T20

Date: Sunday, 27th August 2023

Time: 12:00 am

Venue: Glenville Cricket Complex, New York

EST vs NJSC (Empire State Titans vs New Jersey Somerset Cavaliers) Playing 11

Empire State Titans (EST) Possible Playing 11 1.Kwame Patton Jr(WK), 2. Dev Salian, 3. Christopher Vantull(WK), 4. Savan Patel, 5. Aman Patel, 6. Javon Searles, 7. Yasith Perera, 8. Shan Tennakoon, 9. Manirag Reddy Gaddam(WK), 10. Anish Patel, 11. Devarsh Gandhi

New Jersey Somerset Cavaliers (NJSC) Possible Playing 11 1.Gajanand Singh, 2. Syed Abdullah, 3. Steven Katwaroo(WK), 4. Sunny Patel, 5. Karima Gore, 6. Adil Bhatti, 7. Shawn Findlay, 8. Saad Zafar(C), 9. Yasir Mohammad, 10. Waleed Karimullah, 11. Junaid Nadir Mahsood

As per the reports, There is no player who is suffering from any major or minor injury and all players will give thier best performance in this match. There is no chance of rain on the match day weather is candid and beautiful on the match day which makes the match more interesting. This amazing football match will be broadcast live on Fancode and some verified sites.