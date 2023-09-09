EST vs SWE Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Estonia vs Sweden Euro Qualifiers

We have great news for those people who like to watch football matches as it is coming out that the Euro Qualifiers League is going to play their next match. This match is set to place between Estonia ) and it will begin to play at 12:15 am. This match will take place on Saturday 9 September 2023 at the Stadion HNK Rijeka located in Rijeka, Croatia. Lots of people are waiting for this football match and it is said that this match will be fully enjoyed by the fans and viewers. Let’s continue this article and learn more about this match.

Estonia had played three matches in this tournament in which they faced one draw or two losses. This team is currently ranked in the 4th position in the Group F of the points table of this league. On the other hand, Sweden had also played three matches in this tournament and they faced one win or two losses. SWE is ranked in the 3rd place in the points table of this league. Both teams have strong players in their teams who will give their best to get the victory and it makes this match more superb, so watch and enjoy.

EST vs SWE (Estonia vs Sweden) Match Details

Match: Estonia vs Sweden (EST vs SWE)

Tournament: Euro Qualifiers

Date: Saturday, 9th September 2023

Time: 09:30 PM (IST) – 04:00 PM (GMT)

EST vs SWE Venue: A. Le Coq Arena

EST vs SWE (Estonia vs Sweden) Starting 11

Estonia (EST) Possible Starting 11 1.Karl Hein, 2. Karol Mets, 3. Marten Kuusk, 4. Vlasiy Sinyavskiy, 5. Rasmus Peetson, 6. Mattias Kait, 7. Martin Miller, 8. Markus Poom, 9. Rocco Robert Shein, 10. Erik Sorga, 11. Henrik Ojamaa

Sweden (SWE) Possible Starting 11 1.Robin Olsen, 2. Victor Lindelof, 3. Ludwig Augustinsson, 4. Isak Hien, 5. Linus Wahlqvist, 6. Albin Ekdal, 7. Emil Forsberg, 8. Samuel Gustafsson, 9. Mattias Svanberg, 10. Dejan Kulusevski, 11. Alexander Isak

This match is fully set to take place. None of the players had any injuries before this match and all are ready to play this upcoming match. There is no chance of rain and the weather is also clean and clear on the match day.