Esteban Ocon Wife: Does Esteban Ocon Have A Gf Or Wife

Esteban Ocon is currently gathering so much attention and popularity on the internet and among netizens. He is a French racing driver and currently, he is competing in Formula One for Alpine.

Esteban Ocon Wife

After a deep search and study, we confirmed that he is not married yet but he is in a relationship with his girlfriend Elena Berri. She is an active user of social media users and an influencer on social media. He has around 100k followers on her Instagram page and she also contains lots of fans on her other social media accounts. She is multilingual and can speak many different languages including English, French, Spanish, and more. She shares her daily life updates on her Instagram account and also shared that she loves traveling and has exquisite taste in fashion. Scroll down to know more about the French racing driver.

Esteban José Jean-Pierre Ocon-Khelfane is the real name of a French racing driver but he is mostly known as Esteban Ocon. He was born on 17 September in Evreux, France, and become popular as a successful racing driver. He is currently 26 years and in a relationship with Elena. He made his debut in a racing career in 2016 and is now known as a professional racer. He won many awards and races such as the 2015 GP3 Series and 2014 FIA Formula 3 European Champion, and he has experienced a successful junior career.

It is shared that both are in a relationship since 2018 and the bond of their love is going strong. There are various pictures are shared about them and shared that the love between them is so strong. They didn't get married and there is no information has been shared about their wedding.