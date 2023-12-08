Estephan Neilsen Suicide: Man Who Jumped off Talmadge Bridge identified as Soldier

There is a shocking piece of news coming forward related to a tragic event, Estephan Neilsen jumped off the Talmadge Bridge. He is a Fort Stewart soldier and he serving in the U.S. military. Now, it is reported that he committed suicide by jumping off the bridge and this news is attracting the attention of many people. His jumping and committing suicide news is making headlines on the news channels. Various questions are surfacing over the internet sites, so we made an article and shared all the available details in brief.

Reportedly, this heartbreaking event took place on Sunday night 3 December 2023 on the Talmadge Bridge in Savannah, Georgia and it caused the closure of traffic. In this incident, Spc. Estephan Neilsen jumped off the Memorial Talmadge Bridge and still, he is missing. It left the community in a state of shock and sorrow. It is shared that this heartbreaking incident is linked with suicide but the exact details remain unknown. There is an investigation was also begun to find him but he is still missing and not found yet. The locals informed the authorities and the local law enforcement responded to a call about this incident and arrived at the bridge.

Estephan Neilsen Suicide

Furthermore, Hunter Army Airfield 3rd Infantry Division Public Affairs Office, Spc. “Estefan Nielsen jumped from the Memorial Talmadge Bridge Sunday evening and has not been located,” Fort Stewart said. Presently, his death news is not confirmed and the investigation to find him is ongoing. He joined the army in 2017 and he serves as a motor transport operator. The Army has officially announced that it could not account for him and considered him “off-duty status, whereabouts unknown.” He is 27 years old and his health status is presently unknown. The news of his disappearance is spreading the wildfire. Some details are left to share, so keep continuing your reading to know more.

The Army Criminal Investigation Command (CID) is continuing its investigation to find Estephan Neilsen and seeking the public's assistance in locating him. The community is also finding him and they urge anyone with information related to the incident to come out. This shocking incident happened on Sunday evening when Neilson jumped from the bridge and he has not been found yet. It is running in the trends of social and many social media users are sharing their reactions to this topic.