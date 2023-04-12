Ethal Syretha Steele: North Carolina Mom Fatally Shoots Her Three Children, Murder-Suicide

Recently a shocking incident has come on the internet that a mother and her three kids have been shot in an alleged murder-suicide. This tragic incident happened on Tuesday, 11 April 2023. Recently the news came on the internet as soon as this news circulated on social media uncounted reactions started hitting the headlines as many people are very shocked by this news. This news left many questions in people’s minds and currently, people are talking about this incident. Now many people are very curious to know about the information about the incident. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

As per the Winston-Salem police, a mother shot her three children inside the home on Tuesday. The incident happened before noon in a peaceful suburban district in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, prompting law enforcement to rush to the disturbing scene. After investigating the home, police found the lifeless body of Ethal Syretha Steele who was 40 years old along with three of her kids. Her children were identified as her daughters Sakenya Syretha Steele, 12, and Sakendra Syann Steele, 9 and Sakenlo Shawn Steele Jr, 14. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

North Carolina Mom Fatally Shoots Her Three Children

Police said that a 40-year-old lady passed away from a self-inflicted gunshot injury and her children also suffered fatal gunshot injuries. Officers believe that a mother shot her kids and after that, she took her own life. Police were called to the location at around 11.54 am, though the identity of the person they contacted currently is not known. Afterwards that afternoon, an unknown man was seen crying outside the home. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

The community is a shock to the other residents. Now investigation of the incident is ongoing by the police.