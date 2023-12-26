Ethan Riley Killed In a Friendswood Shooting, Another Critically Injured

The recent viral news is coming that Ethan Riley was killed in a massive shooting. In this report, we are going to talk about Ethan Riley who was killed in a Friendswood shooting. Further, on the other side, Connor Hilton is facing intensified charges. In a disturbing incident, an 18-year-old boy whose name is identified as Ethan Riley lost his life in a shooting. The shooting happened on Saturday in Friendwood in which Ethan Riley was the victim. The horrific incident left the whole community and the department shocked. The people are wondering who was responsible for the death of Ethan Riley. Let’s take a look in detail.

As per the sources, in a tragic incident, 18-year-old Ethan Riley was shot dead in a Friendswood shooting on Saturday. Ethan Riley was 18 years old at the time of his passing. On the other side, the suspect is identified as 17-year-old Connor Hilton. The case is under investigation and the authority is collecting more evidence. The heartbreaking incident is confirmed by the Friendswood Police Department. As per the reports, the authority received the call about the gunshots happening in the area of the 1800 block of La Salle Street at 8:51 PM. Read more in the next section.

The department arrived at the affected area where two people were found with gunshot wounds. After the arrival of the officers, the victims were rushed to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. Sadly, on Sunday evening, a victim out of two passed away due to his gunshot wounds. Ethan Riley is the victim who passed away due to the gunshot wounds. While the other victim is still battling with his or her life as his condition is too serious. The identification of another victim is unknown. More information is mentioned in the next section.

Moreover, the accused Connor Hilton is arrested by the Friendswood police department and sent to the Galveston County Jail. Now, the accuser is facing serious legal charges after attacking two people. Connor Hilton is also a native of Friendswood. He is identified as the primary suspect who was involved in the shooting. The Galveston County District Attorney’s Office, investigating the case actively, chose to plus the charges against Connor Hilton as he is responsible for Ethan Riley’s death. The department increased the bond up to $500,00 for each of the two aggravated assaulted charges. If we get any other information we will update you on the same site.