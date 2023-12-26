CAF20BE1-3A5A-4D79-A36A-5A2D8510B337
Headline

Ethan Riley Killed In a Friendswood Shooting, Another Critically Injured

27 mins ago
Add Comment
by Bhawna Yadav

The recent viral news is coming that Ethan Riley was killed in a massive shooting. In this report, we are going to talk about Ethan Riley who was killed in a Friendswood shooting. Further, on the other side, Connor Hilton is facing intensified charges. In a disturbing incident, an 18-year-old boy whose name is identified as Ethan Riley lost his life in a shooting. The shooting happened on Saturday in Friendwood in which Ethan Riley was the victim. The horrific incident left the whole community and the department shocked. The people are wondering who was responsible for the death of Ethan Riley. Let’s take a look in detail.

Ethan Riley

As per the sources, in a tragic incident, 18-year-old Ethan Riley was shot dead in a Friendswood shooting on Saturday. Ethan Riley was 18 years old at the time of his passing. On the other side, the suspect is identified as 17-year-old Connor Hilton. The case is under investigation and the authority is collecting more evidence. The heartbreaking incident is confirmed by the Friendswood Police Department. As per the reports, the authority received the call about the gunshots happening in the area of the 1800 block of La Salle Street at 8:51 PM. Read more in the next section.

Ethan Riley Killed In a Friendswood Shooting

The department arrived at the affected area where two people were found with gunshot wounds. After the arrival of the officers, the victims were rushed to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. Sadly, on Sunday evening, a victim out of two passed away due to his gunshot wounds. Ethan Riley is the victim who passed away due to the gunshot wounds. While the other victim is still battling with his or her life as his condition is too serious. The identification of another victim is unknown. More information is mentioned in the next section.

Moreover, the accused Connor Hilton is arrested by the Friendswood police department and sent to the Galveston County Jail. Now, the accuser is facing serious legal charges after attacking two people. Connor Hilton is also a native of Friendswood. He is identified as the primary suspect who was involved in the shooting. The Galveston County District Attorney’s Office, investigating the case actively, chose to plus the charges against Connor Hilton as he is responsible for Ethan Riley’s death. The department increased the bond up to $500,00 for each of the two aggravated assaulted charges. If we get any other information we will update you on the same site.

You may also like

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

calix male enhancement pills can viagra help neuropathy green spectrum cbd gummies ed maximize male enhancement pill commercial how to use virmax male enhancement male enhancement creams that work top keto blast pills shark tank andy ruiz lose weight fat buster pills uk does hydroxycut diet pills work how did joaquin phoenix lose weight walking to lose weight plan free can pooping help you lose weight can diet pills cause urinanalysis results best stack to lose weight and gain muscle zeal exhilarate diet pills can you use garnicia cambogia with another diet pill keto blast gummy bears como se toma will estrogen help you lose weight how safe are weight loss gummies thc o gummy dosage sour apple cbd gummies thc gummies kinds better for pain cbd or thc thc gummies thc cbd hemp brand products best rated cbd gummy bears cbd gummies romania online cbd thc gummies cannabis infused huckleberry gummies cbd gummies muscle soreness does cbd salve work for neck pain sublime cbd sleep cartridge weed maps bees knees cbd gummies pure kana cbd gummies for hair loss cbd with nicotine gummies cbd products beauty medical benefits cbd prostate cancer trubliss cbd gummies review 3x hemp gummies