ETT vs ALK Live Score Dream11 Prediction, Team, Al-Ettifaq vs Al-Khaleej Saudi Arabian League

Here we are sharing big and exciting news for those who love to watch a football match. A very well-known and amazing match is going to be played between the two best teams. It is a highly anticipated match that is going to be played between Al-Ettifaq vs Al-Khaleej. Both teams have a massive fan following as people love to watch them. Football is a very amazing game and people love to watch the match. Now fans must be very curious to know about the match details. Here we have more information about the ETT vs ALK match and we will share it with you in this article.

Now all the fans are super excited as they also want to support their favourite team. Both team’s players are also ready to show their best moves in the playground. So now fans are going to be over super soon as only a few hours left for the match. The Saudi Arabian League match between Al-Ettifaq vs Al-Khaleej will be played at Prince Mohamed bin Fahd Stadium. If we talk about the weather then the weather will be clean and there are no chances of rain during the match. Now all the fans are super keen to know about the match like team, date, date, venue, lineup and other details of the match. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the match.

Match Details

Team: Al-Ettifaq (ETT) vs Al-Khaleej (ALK)

Date:24th August 2023

Day: Thursday

Time:11:30 PM (IST) – 06:00 PM (GMT)

Venue: Prince Mohamed bin Fahd Stadium

League: Saudi Arabian League

Al-Ettifaq (ETT) Possible Playing 11: 1. Paulo Victor, 2. Abdullah Khateeb, 3. Marcel Tisserand, 4. Jack Hendry, 5. Mohammed Abdulrahman Yousef, 6. Faisal Al-Ghamdi, 7. Victor Vinicius Coelho, 8. Berat Ozdemir, 9. Ali Hazazi, 10. Robin Quaison, 11. Moussa Dembele

Al-Khaleej (ALK) Possible Playing 11: 1. Ibrahim Sehic, 2. Omar Al-Owdah, 3. Muhammad Khabrani, 4. Lisandro Lopez, 5. Pedro Rebocho, 6. Khaled Al-Sumairi, 7. Jung Woo-Young, 8. Riad Al-Ibrahim, 9. Ivo Rodrigues, 10. Fabio Martins, 11. Abdullah Al-Salem

Match Prediction

As per the lineup of the match, both teams are very hardworking and talented. They are ready to defeat each other in the match. Both will be played between Al-Ettifaq vs Al-Khaleej on 24th August 2023 from 11:30 PM (IST) – to 06:00 PM (GMT) at Prince Mohamed bin Fahd Stadium. Now all the fans must be very curious to know about the match result the ETT team won 2 matches and the ALK team won 0 matches and lost 2 matches. As per the scoreboard, the ETT team has more chances to win the match.