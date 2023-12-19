CAF20BE1-3A5A-4D79-A36A-5A2D8510B337
Sports

EVE vs FUL Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Everton vs Fulham English League Cup

11 hours ago
Add Comment
by Shivam Kumar

Today, we have an exciting piece of sports news especially for football lovers. It is emerging that the English League Cup 2023 is back the tournament is going to play its next football match. It is set to be played between Everton (EVE) and the opponent team Fulham (FUL). Both teams have so many fans who are waiting to explore this match and it is fixed to take place at Goodison Park. It will begin to play at 01:15 am on Wednesday 20 December 2023. Still, several details are left to share related to this topic about this upcoming match such as teams, players, prediction, and many more.

EVE vs FUL Live Score

Both teams played well in the last matches and received a lot of love from the audience or viewers. If we talking about the points table then presently it is not available and there are no details about the previous scores and points. It is reported that this tournament began recently and both teams have played only two matches. It is the first face-to-face match between the teams and both are going to their third match of this league. This match will be a banging match of this league and all the players will also perform their best which makes this match more interesting.

EVE vs FUL (Everton vs Fulham) Match Details

Match: Everton vs Fulham (EVE vs FUL)
Tournament: English League Cup 2023
Date: Wednesday, 20th December 2023
Time: 01:15 AM (IST) – 07:45 PM (GMT)
EVE vs FUL Venue: Goodison Park

EVE vs FUL (Everton vs Fulham) Starting 11

Everton (EVE) Possible Starting 11 1. Jordan Pickford, 2. Michael Keane, 3. Ben Godfrey, 4. Nathan Patterson, 5. James Tarkowski, 6. Abdoulaye Doucoure, 7. Dwight McNeil, 8. Amadou Onana, 9. James Garner, 10. Dominic Calvert-Lewin, 11. Jack Harrison

Fulham (FUL) Possible Starting 11 1. Bernd Leno, 2. Antonee Robinson, 3. Tosin Adarabioyo, 4. Issa Diop, 5. Timothy Castagne, 6. Tom Cairney, 7. Harrison Reed, 8. Joao Palhinha, 9. Andreas Pereira, 10. Harry Wilson, 11. Raul Jimenez

This upcoming football match is set to live broadcast on FanCode and is also available to watch on verified sites. If we talk about the team winning prediction then currently it is not possible because the points table is not available. Both teams have strong and active players and no one is suffering from any injury. The weather is also clean and clear on the match day and there is no possibility of rain. It is determined this match will be one of the best matches and all the fans will enjoy it with joy. Keep following dekhnews.com to read more articles.

You may also like

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

how to treat psychogenic erectile dysfunction spark male enhancement pills best over the counter ed pills at cvs does apple cider vinegar help with erectile dysfunction erectile dysfunction pills increases blood flow dr phil ed pills how to treat erectile dysfunction usa doctor paroxetine to treat premature ejaculation top fast acting male enhancement pills nordic power male enhancer ingridients extenze male enhancement pill review sexual performance enhancers drugs best weight loss pills rite aid how did ree drummond lose weight lose weight quick detox qe keto boost gummies how to lose weight without the gym does the pill keto power work best food to eat to lose weight while working out how to lose weight in your 40s male how to lose weight gained from medication can you have lymphoma and not lose weight low blood pressure treatment in hospital blood pressure medications dizziness during exercise milk and high blood pressure medication does clove interact with blood pressure medication popular blood pressure medications in usa what reduces blood pressure without medication best over the counter blood pressure pills best blood pressure medication for left sided heart failure target blood pressure on medication blood pressure medication for asians high blood pressure in lungs treatment water pill to lower blood pressure do uno cbd gummies work pure cbd hemp oil pain relief cbd gummy worms 750mg lazarus cbd products live rosin cbd gummies viralix cbd gummies male enhancement