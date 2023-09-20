Evelyn Nakabira Cause of Death? Singer and Actress Evelyn Lagu Dies After Battling Kidney Complications

The Republic of Uganda’s entertainment industry has lost a renowned figure in the world of entertainment, Evelyn Nakabira, after a prolonged period of ill health. The news of her passing quickly spread, leaving the local community in shock. Do you wish to learn more about the deceased singer? If so, this article will provide you with all the information you need to know about her life, her career, the manner of her death, and the circumstances surrounding her passing.

Evelyn Nakabira Lagu (born June 1, 1982) is an award-winning singer and actress from Uganda. She was an orphaned child, having lost her parents when she was very young. According to her interviews, she never met her father. She moved to Mityana, where she lived with her aunt, a midwife. Lagu went to Aga Khan Secondary School, Mityana Secondary School, Pride Secondary School Mityana, and St. Peter’s Secondary School Busubizi where she finished her A-Level in 1999. She was considered one of the best singers and actresses in the local scene, having already established herself as a great singer. She performed with well-known bands such as Mustard and Flash. She also worked as a backup vocalist with some well-known singers such as Halima Namakula and Ragga Dee. Swipe to learn more about her.

Evelyn Nakabira Cause of Death?