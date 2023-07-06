Ex-NFL Star Ryan Mallett’s Pregnant GF Madison Carter, Heartbreaking Message Days After His Death

In this article, we are going to talk about Ex NFL star Ryan Mallett’s pregnant GF Madison Carter pens a heartbreaking tribute after his tragic death. Former NFL star Ryan Mallett tragically drowned while swimming in the Gulf of Mexico near Destin, Florida. Mallett, 35, who previously played as a quarterback for the New England Patriots, was on vacation with his girlfriend, Madison Carter, when the accident occurred on June 27. Carter, a medical student at Arkansas State University, took to social media on Sunday night July, 2, to voice her grief and regret over the incident. Here in this article, we will talk about the new recent viral news. As per readers like to know more about viral news. Keep following the article to know more about the viral news.

According to the Okaloosa country sheriff’s Office, the accident unfolded when Mallett encountered difficulties while attempting to swim to a sandbar approximately 150 feet from the beach near Gulf Shores Drive. Lifeguards promptly responded to the situation and pulled him from the water, but unfortunately, he was unresponsive. Despite immediate medical attention, Mallett, a native of Arkansas, was pronounced dead at a local hospital. There is much more to tell you about the news, which you will find in the next part of the article.

