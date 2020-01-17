What is the expected cut off for JEE Mains Paper 1 2020

Read the article below to know the expected cut off for JEE Mains Paper 1 2020.



NTA will release the JEE Main 2020 Cut off for Paper 1 after the declaration of the JEE Main 2020 result. JEE Main exam is conducted for the candidates seeking admission in top engineering institutions of the country to BTech and BArch courses. Candidates will get selected according to the cut-off marks released by exam authorities. For more information, we will be giving you details providing details regarding JEE Main Cut Off 2020 including last year’s cut off marks, results, counselling, rank list, etc.

JEE Main 2020 Cut-Off

NTA will release the category wise cutoff for JEE Main 2020.

Cut off will be declared after the results of JEE Main 2020.

The cut off for different categories will be calculated on the basis of the difficulty level of questions & candidates appeared in the exam.

NTA will release the JEE Main 20020 cut-off through online mode only .

The JEE Main cut-off will decide if a candidate is eligible to appear in the JEE Advanced exam or not.

Cut-off marks will be different for each category.

Cut-off marks depend on several factors such as exam difficulty level and the number of students who appeared in the examination etc.

Expected JEE Main 2020 Cut Off

Students who have attempted the JEE Main 2020 Paper 1 of January session can go through the below table for the expected cut off marks:

Category Expected Cut-Off Common Rank List 89.75 Gen EWS 78.21 OBC – NCL 74.31 ST 44.33 SC 54.01

JEE Main NTA Qualifying Marks

With the declaration of the JEE Main result for January session 2020, NTA or National Testing Agency will release the qualifying marks for the applicants that appeared in JEE Main 2020 exam. The qualifying marks are also known as the cut off marks that an aspirant must score in order to participate in the centralised counseling conducted by JOSAA.

How Cut off Marks are Calculated?

The exam conducting body NTA will declare the cut off marks for the JEE Main 2020 entrance examination. Here in this section, you will get to know how the cut off for JEE Main exam is calculated and also what are the factors taken into account while calculating the JEE Main cut off marks. Below are some of these factors. Have a look:

Number of candidates appeared in the JEE Main 2020 examination

appeared in the JEE Main 2020 examination The difficulty level of the JEE Main entrance exam

of the JEE Main entrance exam Number of questions asked in the JEE Main 2020 examination

asked in the JEE Main 2020 examination The overall performance levelof the candidates in the JEE Main exam

How to Calculate JEE Main 2020 Percentile Score

The JEE Main 2020 January entrance exam was conducted on multiple days and shifts. The difficulty level of each paper varied from day to day and from session to session. Thus, to ensure the equity in assessing the performance of all the test-takers, NTA introduced the percentile system based on the normalization process. The below formula to calculate the score of a candidate.