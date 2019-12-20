Expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar gets life for raping Unnao minor, fined Rs 25 lakh :- So, somewhere in Delhi Justice has been served by the constitution of India as the judgment for the Unnao rape case has reached the conclusion in Tis Hazari court on Monday on 20 December 2019. Dismissed BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar considered as the prime accused of the rape case in Unno. Now, he has been sentenced to life imprisonment along with a fine of ₹25 lakhs. The District and Session Tis Hazari Court of Delhi ordered life imprisonment to accused MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and also ordered him to pay a compensation of ₹25 lakhs to the victim within a month.

Alongside life imprisonment and compensation of ₹25 lakhs, District Judge Dharmesh Sharma directed that the accused will also give compensation of additional ₹10 Lakhs to the mother of the victim. The court also commanded CBI to assess threat perception and avail protection to the family of the victim. The court also directed CBI to provide a safe house to the family of the victim if needed.

On Monday the court had found dismissed BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar guilty for the rape of minor in 2017. While refusing the request for a leniency approach in Sentencing him the judge said “This Court does not find any mitigating circumstances. Kuldeep Singh Sengar was a public servant and betrayed people’s faith.” According to a recent report, that shows Kuldeep Singh Sengar broke down in the courtroom at Tis Hazari Court complex after he was sentenced to life imprisonment. His eyes were full of tears and he was literally crying in front of her daughter and sister.

The court had found Sengar guilty for the rape of a minor under IPC(Indian Penal Code) and the POCSO Act for the offense by a public servant. Some of the famous personalities across India admiring the judgment of the court and sharing their opinion on Tweeter. Press Trust of India PTI_News tweeted that Kuldeep Sengar should’ve been awarded death sentence so that we could’ve got full justice. We would’ve been satisfied only then as that would have ensured our security.

The Unnao rape case refers to the gang rape of a 17-year-old girl o June 4, 2017, a minor raped several times by multiple men and also sold to another person. Two Charge sheets had been filed in the case. The first charge, filed by the CBI on 11 July 2018, accused Kuldeep Singh Sengar, an expelled former BJP(Bhartiya Janata Party) leader and MLA from Uttar Pardesh, of the rape. The second charge sheet was filed on 13 July 2018 and accused Kuldeep Singh Sengar, his brother, three policemen and five other individuals of framing the Unnao rape survivor’s father as perpetrator.

In an open letter written on 17 August 2017, to the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Aditynath. Protests took place in April 2018, On April 2018, Kuldeep Sengar was taken in by the CBI for questioning. Later he was arrested, on the basis of the judgment of Allahabad High Court. After, two years, the judgment has taken place by the Tis Hazari Court. Stay tuned for more information and the latest updates on current news.