Explained: Blue Smurf Cat Meme Video Goes Viral, Blue Smurf Cat Meme Full Link

Its impact extends beyond TikTok, as it has spread to many other social media platforms, providing entertainment and amusement to millions of people. One of the most recent trends on TikTok is the "Blue Smurf Cat", a brand-new trend on TikTok. The Smurf Cat is made up of the blue Shailushai creature and the song "The Spectre" by Alan Walker. When artist Nate Hallinan speculated on what these blue creatures might look like if they existed, the viral frenzy began in 2014. Nowadays, this tiny blue creature that looks like a cat is everywhere, including YouTube and Instagram, as well as Roblox and Minecraft. Some people are getting tired of seeing this on their feeds.