Explained: What Happened Between Olivia Dunne and Markell Washington? Feud Between TikTok Sensation

What Happened Between Olivia Dunne and Markell Washington?

Olivia Dunne addressed the issue in a TikTok video, stating that she is solely focused on her passion for gymnastics, creating engaging content, and prefers to avoid any unnecessary controversies. After criticizing Dunne on the BFFs Podcast, Washington continued to give his side of the story, insisting that he wasn’t lying about the encounter and acknowledging that the whole thing was “stressing” him out. Several citizens reportedly criticized Dunne following the incident because they believed Washington’s side of the story.

Dunne also claimed that the BFFs podcast co-host Josh Richards FaceTimed her and apologized for the hate Dunne was receiving after the show went live. Exclaiming that she understands that nothing on social media should be taken personally, she said, "I guess that's what social media is. People can just make stuff up."