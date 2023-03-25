Explosion at R.M. Palmer Chocolate Factory in Pennsylvania Leaves Two Dead, 9 Missing

According to the official reports, two people were confirmed dead and several went missing after an explosion occurred at a historic chocolate factory in Southeastern Pennsylvania. Along with this, the reports also confirmed that eight people got injured in the explosion on Friday afternoon, March 24, 2023. These fatalities were confirmed by Wayne Holben, West Reading Borough Police Department Chief. Wayne told that two fatalities and nine went missing after an explosion at the R.M. Palmer Co. Chocolate factory in West Reading shortly before 5 PM. The incident caught the attention of people across the world and individuals are trying to collect more details about this.

Since the news appeared in the headlines, many people are taking their social media handles to pay tributes to him and giving their deep sorrow to the family members who are going through a difficult time. It is heartbreaking to learn about the passing of those people who were involved in the explosion. Jessica Bezler, Tower Health spokeswoman told The Associated Press in an email that eight people were rushed to Reading Hospital with injuries on Friday evening. Along with them, two people were admitted in fair condition and five others were treated and released. Let’s find out what happened at the chocolate factory and how did it happen.

Explosion at R.M. Palmer Chocolate Factory

Journalist Aaron Baskerville shared a post on Facebook that reads,”It was crazy, it was crazy, and my heart breaks for everybody involved in this situation.” Heartache in West Reading, as a chocolate factory, explodes this afternoon. Still waiting on word about victims and those unaccounted for”. After the incident, several videos and photos of the incident started to circulate on social media and everyone is trying to know the name of the victim who has been confirmed dead.

Even the explosion video was recorded by a CCTV camera which is still circulating on social media. The explosion was so massive that the parts of the roof broke and fell far and wide. The entire incident was captured in the video and shared on social media. Within a few minutes, emergency personnel and police rushed to the scene and handles the situation. Firefighters also responded to the facility on South 2nd Avenue in the heart of the town after reports of an explosion and a multi-alarm fire. Please pray for the family and for those who lost their lives in the horrific incident. Stay tuned with us to know more details.