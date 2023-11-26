Fairfax Fire Lt. Travis Traynham Dies On Thanksgiving

Lieutenant Travis Traynham was born and raised in Richmond, Virginia. He attended Devry Federal Way, Washington, where he graduated with an AAS in Electrical & Electronics Engineering. Traynham began his career as a field engineer for Bayer from 2000-2004, where he honed his technical skills. But it was his love of serving the community that drove him to transition into a fireman and paramedic. When Traynham joined the Fairfax County Fire & Rescue Department in 2004, it was the start of a new chapter in his career. During his time with the department, he quickly established himself as a well-liked and respected member for his commitment to keeping the community safe.

Traynham passed away off-duty on Thursday, November 23, 2023. Travis Traynham was assigned to the B-shift of Battalion 8 as a relief lieutenant. However, his duties went beyond that, as he was responsible for the management and coordination of the department’s fire and rescue operations. At this time, the department has not released a cause of death, but they assure the community that more information will be released as the day goes on. The Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department has released a statement regarding the death of the Battalion 8 relief lieutenant, Travis Traynham. The statement reads as follows: “We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Travis Traynham.” This statement was posted on the official Fairfax County Fire Rescue Facebook page.