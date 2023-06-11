Fans Shower Love as ‘Today’ Host Hoda Kotb Wishes BFF’s Daughter Catherine Grace in Heartwarming

Recently the name Hoda Kotb has come on the internet and it is trending on social media platforms because of her Instagram post. Hoda Kotb is a very well-known and famous American broadcaster journalist, television personality, and writer. She is a main co-anchor of the NBC News morning show Today. Recently the news has come on the internet and it went viral on the social media platforms. Now many people are searching for her name on the internet as they want to know why she is making headlines on the internet. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Today’s host Hoda Kotb is the most loved anchor on live television off late for several reasons. Kotb has taken to Instagram to wish her the best friend, Karen Swensen’s daughter a happy birthday in a rather emotional post, and her fans have not held back from chiming in, and we don’t blame them at all! Kotb and Swensen are best buddies for decades now, Swensen’s daughter, Catherine Grace, has always been like Kotb’s own, given the course of their friendship. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

This only makes the birthday post all the more emotional as Kotb has seen Catherine grow up over the last two decades, and the latter now turning twenty, has reached a new milestone in life. Kotb and his fans all wish Katherine a Happy 20th! If you are a fan of Kotb, then you might have seen Catherine on her Instagram before, but if you are new, you might just confuse her for Kotb’s daughter. Kotb has posted a picture and captioned “Wait… how did this happen? How did you turn 20?? I love you @catherinergrace More than you know”. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Reportedly, Today’s host Hoda Kotb’s Instagram posts and her capacity to share her personal life with her not only her friends and family but also her fans is something that helps her stand out. Kotb’s fans have reached out to the Instagram post, to wish Catherine a very happy birthday, and we are certain Kotb and Catherine both would value the love. Here we have shared all the information which we had. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.