Farmington Mass Shooting: Two Officers injured, Three Civilians Dead, Police

According to reports, a teenage shooter killed several people and injured several others in Farmington. As a result, multiple organizations are investigating the shooting. According to Farmington police, three innocent bystanders were shot and killed and two police officers were also injured. According to the police, apart from this, 4 more people were injured due to bullet injuries. The man reportedly confronted officers before being killed. Two officers from the Farmington Police Department and the New Mexico State Police were injured. He is currently receiving treatment for his wounds at San Juan Regional Medical Center in Farmington. Police Chief Steve Hebbe claimed that the shooter used at least three different firearms, including an AR-15-style rifle.

According to the police chief, the perpetrator opened fire on several houses and cars during the incident. According to him, the suspect traveled at least a quarter mile in the vicinity of the incident. The information that the police have released about him is that the suspect is 18 years old. New Mexico Governor Mitchell Lujan Grisham expressed his concern for the victims and their families and ordered the state to assist the city and county in the investigation. “While details about this incident continue to emerge, it serves as yet another reminder of how gun violence destroys lives every day in our state and across our country,” she said in a statement. “This administration will not stop fighting the epidemic of gun violence from every possible angle.”

Farmington Mayor Nate Duckett said he has received calls of support from the White House, lawmakers in Washington, the Navajo Nation, and mayors across the state. "We are a resilient community, a community that cares for each other," Duckett said. "In the face of adversity, we must stand together, comfort each other, and make a determined effort to heal these wounds so that we can become stronger and not let this act of violence define us."