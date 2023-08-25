Fatal bus accident in Nepal results in the death of six Indian pilgrims. Good Day Readers, Today a most disheartening news has come up from Nepal. Stating, Fatal bus accident in Nepal results in the death of six Indian pilgrims, with 19 others sustaining injuries. Stay with this article to find the tragic truth of this news. Fatal bus accident in Nepal results in the death of six Indian pilgrims, with 19 others sustaining injuries. Police have confirmed that a minimum of six Indian pilgrims lost their lives in a road accident within Nepal’s Bara district, as reported by news agency ANI.

The authorities have stated that the bus, which was carrying Indian pilgrims from Kathmandu to Janakpur, met with an accident near Churiamai in Nepal’s Bara district. Around 2 am, a bus overturned and descended about 50 meters down the road, coming to a halt near a river bank south of Churiamai Temple in Simara Sub-Metropolitan City-22, situated along the East-West Highway. Deputy Superintendent Pradeep Bahadur Chhetri shared these details over a phone call with ANI.

The deceased Indian nationals have been identified as residents of Rajasthan State in India, according to law enforcement. Tragically, a Nepali citizen also lost their life in the accident, as confirmed by the police official. ANI posted Today, a passenger bus traveling to Beni from Kathmandu plunged into the Trishuli river in Nepal’s Dhading District, leading to the tragic loss of eight lives and injuries to 19 individuals.



The incident occurred later in the morning within the Gajuri Rural Municipality. SP Gautam Mishra, Chief of Dhading Police, confirmed the unfortunate news, reporting eight fatalities and 19 injuries. A search operation is currently in progress. The bus deviated off the road, ending up in the Trishuli river near the Gajuri waterfall. “Approximately half of the bus is now submerged in water,” remarked Sharmila Bisural, Vice Chair of Gajuri Rural Municipality.



Police Stated that an overturned bus carrying six Indian pilgrims ended up by a river bank after falling off the road. Tragically, one Nepalese individual also lost their life in the incident among the 26 passengers on board. Deputy Superintendent of Police Pradeep Bahadur Chhetri reported, “The family of the deceased has been informed.”



Superintendent of Police Hobindra Bogati, the head of the Bara district police office, informed that they have detained three individuals, including the bus driver Jilami Khan. The report quoted him as saying, “The driver and the colleagues accompanying him were also injured in the accident. They were taken into custody after receiving medical treatment.”