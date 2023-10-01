Fatal Car Accident Leaves Four Dead in Prince George’s Co CCTV Video Footage

Four individuals are reported dead as a result of a single-car accident and fire in the city of Bowie on Friday evening. The incident occurred when an SUV collided with a tree, resulting in the fiery destruction of the vehicle. All four occupants of the vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene. According to police, the occupants of the SUV were trapped inside the vehicle and could not escape the flames. Let’s continue to read this entire article for not to miss a single piece of information related to this incident.

According to the Prince George's County Police Department, officers and firefighters responded to a single-car accident on Woodmore Road near Pleasant Prospect Road in Bowie at approximately 7:30 p.m. Flames were visible from the car, and as firefighters worked to put the blaze out, they discovered four people trapped inside. All four were pronounced dead on the scene. The Prince George's County Police Department said Woodmore Road was closed from Pleasant Prospect to Waterford Mill roads while police investigated the crash. The road was cleared and reopened at approximately 5:46 a.m. on Saturday.

According to investigators, the driver appears to have lost control, veered off the road, and collided with a tree, resulting in a fire. Detectives are still attempting to ascertain the circumstances that led to the accident. The age and identity of the victims have not yet been released, as first responders reported that the bodies were covered in flames. All four passengers in the vehicle were pronounced dead on the scene. No further details have been released regarding the deceased.