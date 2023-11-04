Fatal car crash on Highway 75 near 166th Street South in Glenpool

Glenpool Police investigate fatal car crash on Highway 75. Good Day Readers, Today news has come stating that the Glenpool Police Department is conducting an investigation into a deadly car accident on Highway 75. Stay with this article to find out more about this news.

According to the police, the accident involved two vehicles, and one of the drivers lost their life. The other driver declined medical treatment at the accident site. In response to a fatal accident on Highway 75 near 166th Street South in Glenpool, the Glenpool Police Department was dispatched. Initially, northbound traffic on Highway 75 was reduced to a single lane, but it has since been fully reopened following the clearance of the accident scene.

Law enforcement reports indicate that the accident involved two vehicles, resulting in the unfortunate fatality of one driver, while the other driver declined on-site medical treatment. The investigation into the incident is currently ongoing, with authorities stating that an adult woman was pronounced dead at the scene due to injuries sustained in the rollover accident. The crash occurred when she attempted a left turn across northbound traffic and was subsequently struck by another vehicle.



