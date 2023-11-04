Headline

Fatal car crash on Highway 75 near 166th Street South in Glenpool

2 hours ago
by Jatin Chaudhary

Glenpool Police investigate fatal car crash on Highway 75. Good Day Readers, Today news has come stating that the Glenpool Police Department is conducting an investigation into a deadly car accident on Highway 75. Stay with this article to find out more about this news.

fatal car crash on Highway 75

According to the police, the accident involved two vehicles, and one of the drivers lost their life. The other driver declined medical treatment at the accident site. In response to a fatal accident on Highway 75 near 166th Street South in Glenpool, the Glenpool Police Department was dispatched. Initially, northbound traffic on Highway 75 was reduced to a single lane, but it has since been fully reopened following the clearance of the accident scene.

Law enforcement reports indicate that the accident involved two vehicles, resulting in the unfortunate fatality of one driver, while the other driver declined on-site medical treatment. The investigation into the incident is currently ongoing, with authorities stating that an adult woman was pronounced dead at the scene due to injuries sustained in the rollover accident. The crash occurred when she attempted a left turn across northbound traffic and was subsequently struck by another vehicle.

In 2021, across the United States, 52 percent of motor vehicle crash fatalities took place in incidents involving only one vehicle. Montana and Hawaii shared the highest percentage of single-vehicle crash fatalities at 70 percent, while Nebraska had the highest percentage of fatalities in crashes involving multiple vehicles, accounting for 57 percent. Certain states provide blood alcohol concentration (BAC) data for only a small portion of passenger vehicle drivers involved in crashes.

In cases where BAC data is missing for a driver, the U.S. Department of Transportation employs a multiple imputation model to estimate it. It’s important to note that the accuracy of BAC information is highest in states that report a significant percentage of crashes where BAC data is available. In the table below, you’ll find estimated percentages of passenger vehicle drivers who were fatally injured and had BACs at or above 0.08 percent.

These estimates are specifically presented for states where BAC reporting for fatally injured drivers was 70 percent or higher. The estimations are derived from known BAC data when available and imputed BAC values for the remaining drivers. In 2021, across the United States, blood alcohol concentration (BAC) data was available for 59 percent of passenger vehicle drivers who were fatally injured. Reporting rates displayed significant variations, ranging from a high of 95 percent in Hawaii to a low of 9 percent in Mississippi. Thirty-one states had BAC reporting rates of at least 70 percent. Within these states, Montana had the highest estimated percentage of fatally injured drivers with BACs at or above 0.08 percent, standing at 47 percent, while West Virginia had the lowest, with 21 percent.

