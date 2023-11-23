Fatal Crash Closes Highway 6 at Loveland Pass CCTV Video Footage

Recently, a person lost his in a tragic car crash incident and the news of this accident is making headlines on the news channels. It is reported that this crash incident occurred on Highway 6 and there are some pictures of this incident have shared on social media. In this accident, one died and more than two were injured seriously. The news of this accident is gathering huge attention among the people and netizens. Many are hitting the online platforms to get more details, so we made an article and shared all the information about this incident and also talked about the people who were involved.

The exact details of this incident have not been shared at this time but our sources have deeply searched and obtained all the available details related to this incident. According to exclusive news and sources, this car accident incident occurred on Wednesday morning 22 November 2023 at approximately 08:26 pm on Highway 6 at Loveland Pass, a high mountain pass in the Colorado Rockies on the Continental Divide. The exact circumstances related to this accident have not been revealed nor is any other information coming to light. Authorities are continuing their investigation and are on their way to understanding all the details. Swipe this page up and continue your reading.

Fatal Crash Closes Highway 6 at Loveland Pass

Furthermore, three people were involved in this accident who were badly injured in this accident. One person died due to injuries in this accident. Two more people were seriously injured in this accident. Personal details of the dead and injured have not been disclosed, and even their names are still not shared by representatives. The deceased has not been identified yet and it is being said that the cause of his death is serious injuries sustained in the accident. keep reading.

Due to this fatal car accident incident, Loveland Pass was closed with no estimated time of reopening. Two vehicles were involved in this accident but the vehicles have not been identified yet. Reportedly, one person died, another suffered serious injuries, and another was injured but was roaming around, but confirmed details have not been shared yet. The closure of Highway 6 is expected to last for at least an hour more. We have mentioned all the available details above in this article and we will update our article soon. The investigation is ongoing and deputies will share updated news.