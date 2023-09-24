Fatal Crash On Highway 63 Leaves Two People Dead CCTV Video Footage

Fatal crash on Highway 63 leaves two people dead. On Thursday night, a tragic car crash occurred on U.S. 63 in Columbia, resulting in the loss of two lives, as reported by the Columbia Police Department. At approximately 6:58 p.m., Giovanny Ezequiel Blanco Rodriguez, aged 21, was behind the wheel of a 2006 Mazda Tribute when the vehicle lost control. It veered into the passing lane and crossed over into the southbound lane of the highway. The vehicle ultimately came to a stop on the west side of the road, with all wheels in the air.

Regrettably, Rodriguez was pronounced dead at the scene, while Abran Ramirex Morales, aged 27 and a backseat passenger, was taken to a local hospital but succumbed to his injuries. A front seat passenger sustained injuries and was transported to a hospital for medical treatment. None of the passengers were wearing seatbelts, and all were ejected from the car during the crash. The news release expressed gratitude for the various emergency response agencies that swiftly responded to the incident, including MODOT maintenance crews, University of Missouri EMS, and the Columbia Fire Department.

