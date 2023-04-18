Fatehpur District: Woman Dumped Half-Naked in Uttar Pradesh Was Raped

Again an embarrassing incident has spread rage among the people which took the life of a woman. The shameful incident occurred in the Fatehpur district of Uttar Pradesh. The recent case of rape has made the headlines again as the rape victim was found dead by the local people near a temple. The disgusting incident has triggered anger again. Unfortunately, despite many laws and orders, the realities of sexual assaults are always in the news. Go through the whole article to know more.

It is reported that a woman was found dead by the villagers near the Baba Kuti temple in Fatehpur on 12th April. Locals informed the police and the body of the woman were recovered and sent for postmortem by the police. As there were so many injuries on the body and was half naked, the suspicion of rape was indicated. The police registered the case on April 12. The police also shared the woman’s picture on social media for identification. Police also interrogated from nearby places and districts of Banda, Hamirpur and nearby villages.

Woman Dumped Half-Naked in UP’s Fatehpur

The body was sent for autopsy and the results were awaited to know the cause of death. Post-mortem report reveals that the woman was found with many injuries on her whole body. There were cigarette burns and scratches on the body too. The severe head injuries caused the woman’s death s per autopsy reports. On interrogating villagers, the police might have some clues as the villagers told that they noticed a black car was noticed near the temple on the night of April 11. It was stopped for a while only. And nobody noticed any activity as it was dark. They noticed the body behind the temple early morning and instantly informed the police.

Again this disgraceful incident has upset the nation so much as on one side we are talking about woman empowerment and yet we witness this type of embarrassing situation every day. Unfortunately, the statistics of rape victims continue to increase as per the reports every day, which is very shameful for the country. Despite strict laws and education upliftment, poor thinking levels are prevailing everywhere in the country. This is a great curse for the country.

The woman’s identity is not been found yet. The police are investigating further with the help of villagers. As the villagers mentioned a black car, so police are having an eye on the vehicles. We also criticise the low spirits of the people who dare to do these crimes. Stay updated…