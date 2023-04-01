Fay Miller Death Reason? Long-time Katherine Mayor Fay Miller Dies after Cancer Battle

Here we are sharing a piece of sad and shocking news with you that Northern Territory political stalwart Fay Miller has passed away recently. She was a previous mayor of Katherine who is no longer among her close ones. Since her passing news has come on the internet many people are very saddened and shocked by her death. Her close ones have been mourning her death. Now many people are searching for Fay Miller’s name on the internet as they are very curious to know about her and her cause of death. We have more information about the news and will share it with you in this article.

Christina Fay Miller was born in South Australia on 8 April 1947 where she lived before relocating to Katherine in 1989. Fay and her life partner purchased Red Gum Tourist Park before she joined politics in 2003 and succeeded in a by-election to the NT Legislative Assembly. She worked on the front bench and briefly held the position of CLP deputy leader. In 2008 she retired from Legislature as a result of the fatal wounds she incurred in a vehicle accident. She was also selected as mayor of Katherine in March 2012. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Fay Miller Death Reason?

Beloved mayor Fay Miller is no longer among her close and she passed away recently. Her demise news has been confirmed by Natasha Fyles a Chief Minister of the Northern Territory, Australia Member of Nightcliff on Facebook. Since his passing news has come on the internet many people are very saddened and saddened by her sudden death and now they must be very curious to know about her cause of death. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

On the basis of the report, Fay passed away after a fight with leukemia. She served tirelessly for more than 30 years as a business owner, politician, community representative, and many more. She was a very successful woman who achieved huge respect due to her best work. Since her passing news come on the internet many people are very saddened and shocked by her death. Many people have expressed their deep condolences to her family and paid a tribute to her on social media platforms. May Fay's soul rest in peace.