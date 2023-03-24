FCC vs AEC Live Score Dream11 Prediction Kuwait Ramadan T10 League Fcc vs Almulla Exchange

Hello, all the sports lovers, here we are sharing a piece of exciting news with you. The very well-known and amazing Kuwait Ramadan T10 League is coming back one more time to entertain its fans with two strong teams. As we all know that now fans must be very curious to know about the teams. This match is going to be played between Fcc vs Almulla Exchange CC. Both teams are very famous and they always give their best for winning the match. Now all the fans are super curious to know about the match details. Here we have more information about the FCC vs AECd match and we will share it with you in this article.

As we already mentioned that both teams are very famous and all the players are very talented and wonderful. Now all the players are ready to face each other in the match they don’t want to skip any chances to win the match. Fcc will lock horns against Almulla Exchange CC in Kuwait Ramadan T10 League at Sulabiya Ground. If we talk about the weather then The temperature at Al Jahra Governorate is forecasted to be partly cloudy at 22°C on the match day with 43% humidity but there are no chances of rain during the match. Now all the fans are very curious to know about the match details including the team, date, day, time, venue, and other details.

Match Details

Team: Fcc (FCC ) vs Almulla Exchange CC (AEC)

League: Kuwait Ramadan T10 League

Date : 24th March 2023

Day: Friday

Time: 11:30 PM (IST) – 06:00 PM (GMT)

Venue : Sulabiya Ground

Fcc (FCC ) Possible Playing 11: 1. Hassan Sarwar(WK), 2. Amzad Hossain, 3. JR Ripon, 4. M Usman Aslam, 5. Wajid Hussain, 6. Mudassar Iqbal, 7. Omer Hasan Khan, 8. Shadat Hossain, 9. Baljinder Singh, 10. Mirza Amir Baig, 11. Ripon Ripon

Almulla Exchange CC (AEC) Possible Playing 11: 1. Laji Varghese(WK), 2. Anas Mohammed(WK), 3. Clinto Anto, 4. M-Faris, 5. Pradeep-P, 6. Ansal V Nazzar, 7. Naveenraj Rajendran, 8. Arun Raj, 9. Saleesh Chandran, 10. Shibin Kumar, 11. Newton Joseph

Match Prediction

As per the lineup of the match, both teams are very famous among people. This match will happen between Fcc vs Almulla Exchange CC on 24th March 2023 from 11:30 PM (IST) – 06:00 PM (GMT) at Sulabiya Ground. Both teams did not win any single match. But AEC has more chances to win the match. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.