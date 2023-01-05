FEATURES YOU’LL LOVE ABOUT THE VIVO Y35

Who doesn’t know about Vivo in this modern era, a multi-national company invested towards technology both tangible and intangible? It was founded in 2011 as the Chinese smartphone industry was taking over the makeover. Vivo came into Pakistan in 2017 and due to its ever-growing innovations in both manufacturing and marketing, it became a sensation within the country. The android smartphone users took no time to switch to Vivo and the reviews were very positive.

Vivo Y35 Launch in Pakistan

Vivo Y35 was launched in Pakistan in December of 2022, it is a fairly new model and as per Vivo’s innovative ideology, they gave their consumers a newer option within the mid-range category of smartphones.

The Vivo y35 price in Pakistan is PKR.62,999 for the variant of 8 Gigabytes RAM and 256 Gigabytes ROM, which is available in two colors; Agate Black and Dawn Gold. This smartphone is freely available in the market; at both retail shops and authentic online stores.

Let’s see if the Vivo Y35 is really a good replacement for your older generation smartphone, and whether or not you’ll love the upgraded features of this smartphone.

What Features Are The Prominent Ones?

Display

This smartphone comes with a 6.58 inches display which features an IPS LCD. The display size is massive, so much screen size under such a price-tag, and the visual pleasure of the 1080p by 2408p is more than enough for the average user. It is ideal for streaming videos and movies, users can spend all day long on Tik Tok or Facebook and never get tired of it. Although this display may not be suitable for the enthusiasts as per the modern era smartphones feature an OLED display.

Storage

Vivo has given their respected users great options for storage, the base variant being the 4 Gigabyte/64 Gigabytes, onto the 8 Gigabytes/128 Gigabytes and the highest being the 8 Gigabytes/256 Gigabytes variant. Each individual user can choose their smartphone to their liking and need which is a big thing for consumer loyalty. And not only this, the smartphone also has an expandable storage option with the microSDXC for the ones who literally have their smartphones as their workstations. You will definitely be satisfied with such a choice, having enough space for all the things you would want on your phone.

Processor

The Vivo Y35 features a Snapdragon 680 chipset with an Octa-core processor and an Adreno 610 GPU. This is an ideal combination for the mid-range category phone and you would never feel a lack of processing in your routine tasks as well as light-weight gaming, the streaming would be effortless, the browsing will be smooth and the animations will never lag.

Battery

This smartphone has a 5000 mAh battery which is superb for the users, Such battery capacity lasts all day long for the light users, whereas the heavy users may find themselves having to charge the phone before the day ends but with the upgraded 44 Watt fast-charging, the process of recharging has become so quick you would never even feel having to wait a long-time before you could use your phone again.

Cameras

Vivo has incorporated this smartphone with a 50 Megapixels wide lens, 2 Megapixels depth sensor and a 2 Megapixels macro lens. Along with this main camera, it features a 16 Megapixels wide lens as the selfie camera. Such a camera setup can be seen in most of the Vivo smartphones within this category, and users have reviewed this to be fairly suitable.

The Verdict!

This is a newer generation of Vivo smartphones, and it has decent upgrades from the previous models especially the fast-charging capability, therefore users looking to replace their older generation smartphone can rightly choose the Vivo Y35 as their new mid-range smartphone.

It is important that you always check the updated prices and the availability status of the Vivo smartphones at Pricehut.