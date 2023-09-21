Felecia Richey Death Reason? Pregnant Mother and Two Young Sons Die of Apparent Carbon

There is shocking news coming forward related to the death of a woman and her two children who died of Carbon Monoxide poisoning. Yes, you heard right Felecia Richey and her two children, Bentley and Tison passed away, and the news of this incident is running in the trends of the internet sites. They died over the weekend and the news of thier death are making headlines on the internet and social media pages. In this article, we are going share every single piece of thier passing and also discuss more about this incident.

There is an investigation was begun by the McPherson County Sheriff’s Office and the deputies made the tragic discovery inside a camper. This incident happened on Saturday 16 September 2023 at the Inman Motocross track. The deceased were identified by their family as Felicia Richey, who was pregnant, and her two children, 10-year-old Tison and 13-year-old Bentley. This unexpected incident and thier death broke the hearts of their loved ones. All of them died from carbon monoxide poisoning but the sheriff’s office did not provide details surrounding the deaths. The investigation is ongoing and they will update it later. Swipe up this page to learn more about the victims and this incident.

Felecia Richey Death Reason?

Jason Richey was the husband of Felicia and the father of both children. The news of thier death was announced by her husband on Facebook and it is currently running on the top of the news channels. Law enforcement also shared a statement and said that they found a mother and her two sons dead on Saturday in a camper at a motocross event in Kansas. The exact cause of their death is not revealed yet but the investigation is underway and it is reported that the woman and her children died as a result of carbon monoxide poisoning.

The woman was pregnant at the time of her passing and this investigation is continued by the McPherson County Sheriff’s Office. Their bodies were found in a camper at a race track in Inman, a city located a little more than 50 miles north of Wichita. Due to this incident, the Kansas Motocross Championship Series has been postponed their competition for a day as a result of the deaths. It is a great loss for Jason Richey and the loved ones are suffering from a painful moment. We will update you soon. Keep linked with dekhnews.com to get more articles on the latest news topics.