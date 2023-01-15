Femi Ogunrombi aka Papa Ajasco Death Reason: Popular Nigerian Actor Is Dead:- The Nigerian film community is mourning the passing of the popular Veteran actor, Femi Ogunrombi who sadly passed away at an older age. Femi Ogunrombi is better known as Papa Ajasco among his fans and gained a massive fan following across the world because of his talent. Unfortunately, the veteran actor of the Nigerian industry is no more among us. It is hard to believe that he is no more. Since the news of his death was confirmed, his fans and loved ones are paying tribute to him after taking their social media handles. Many fans are searching to know about the unfortunate cause of his death.

According to the sources, Late Femi Orgunrombi gained his amazing popularity for his role in Wale Adenuga’s comedy series. Along with this, the news of his death was confirmed by a theatre practitioner, Husseini Shaibu after taking his Twitter account on Sunday. He tweeted,” I have just been reliably informed that the ethnomusicologist, former Music Instructor with @NATIONALTROUPE and one-time stand-in for the ‘Papa Ajasco’ character on the popular @waleadenugaprod Comic Series ‘Papa Ajasco’ Mr. Femii Ogunrombi is DEAD!”. After that, many fans took their social media handles to pay tribute to him and condolence to his family.

Femi Ogunrombi aka Papa Ajasco Death Reason

After the news of Ajasco’s passing was confirmed officially, his fans started to pay tributes to him and condolences to his family who is going through a difficult time. Unfortunately, the cause of his death has not been disclosed yet but our sources are trying to know the situation of the incident. The news was confirmed on Sunday, January 15, 2023, but Papa Ajasco was confirmed dead on Saturday, January 14, 2023. Many fans also want to know about his career and the movie where he had worked before.

Femi Ogunrombi took over Papa Ajasco’s character when the former character Abiodun Ayoyinka pulled out of the show and supported the role while it lasted. If we talk about Papa Ajasco so, the Nigerian family TV program, Papa Ajasco was created in 1996. At the time, the show gained a large fan following across the country. A Twitter user wrote,” Rest in Peace Papa Ajasco. Thank you for making our childhood fun”. Still, Ogunrombi’s family didn’t announce the funeral and obituary arrangements yet. He will be always remembered as an amazing comedian and actor. Remember him in your thoughts and prayers. #RIPPapaAjasco