FEN vs ANK Live Score Dream11 Team Prediction, Fenerbahçe vs Ankaragucu Turkish League

It is a highly anticipated cricket match that will be played between Fenerbahçe vs Ankaragucu. As we all know that both teams are very famous among people because they always give their best and fans also loved to watch them.

As we already mentioned that Turkish League is coming back with two powerful teams. Both teams’ players are to show their best moves on the playground for winning the match. If anyone wants to see the match you can book the tickets from the websites. The Turkish League match between Fenerbahçe vs Ankaragucu will be at Şükrü Saracoğlu. If we talk about the weather then the weather will be clean and there are no chances of rain. Now all the fans are very keen to know about the match details including team, time, date, venue, lineup and other details the match. So scroll down to the next page for more updates.

Match Details

Team: Fenerbahçe (FEN) vs Ankaragucu (ANK)

League: Turkish League

Date:15th April 2023

Day: Saturday

Time: 11:00 PM (IST) – 05:30 PM (GMT)

Venue: Şükrü Saracoğlu

Fenerbahçe (FEN) Possible Playing 11: 1.Altay Bayindir, 2. Ferdi Kadioglu, 3. Attila Szalai, 4. Ezgjan Alioski, 5. Samet Akaydin, 6. Ismail Yuksek, 7. Irfan Can Kahveci, 8. Willian Arao, 9. Emre Mor, 10. Enner Valencia, 11. Michy Batshuayi

Ankaragucu (ANK) Possible Playing 11: 1. Gokhan Akkan, 2. Uros Radakovic, 3. Nihad Mujakic, 4. Stelios Kitsiou, 5. Kevin Malcuit, 6. Emre Kilinc, 7. Ghayas Zahid, 8. Taylan Antalyali, 9. Lamine Diack, 10. Ali Sowe, 11. Giorgi Beridze

Match Prediction

As per the lineup of the match, both team's players are very famous and they are ready to face each other in the match. This match is going to be played between Fenerbahçe vs Ankaragucu on 15th April 2023 from 11:00 PM (IST) – 05:30 PM (GMT) at Şükrü Saracoğlu. Currently, lots of people are very curious to know about the match details. So the FEN team won 4 matches and lost 1 match and on the other hand, the ANK team won 2 matches and lost 3 matches. The FEN team has more chances to win the match.