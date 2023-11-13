Ferario Spasov Cause of Death? Legendary Football Manager Ferario Spasov Killed in ‘High-Speed’ Car Crash

Since the announcement of his untimely demise was made public, the investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death has been the primary focus of media attention. This report will provide an in-depth analysis of the cause of the death of Ferario Spasov, as well as his obituary and funeral details, as well as other relevant information regarding his life. We invite readers to read the article to the conclusion to gain a better understanding of the circumstances surrounding his passing.

Ferario Spasev was a Bulgarian soccer coach who also used to play as a striker for clubs like Osam Lovech, Spartak Pleven, and others. Did you know what the cause of death was? Did they publish his obit? We’ll find out more about him here. He managed quite a few teams in Bulgaria over his career. He was in charge of CSKA Sibiu, Litex Ljubljana and Etar Tarnovo. He took over the manager’s job at Beroe in 2016, but his contract was terminated after the last game of the season. Spasev was appointed manager of Montana in 2017, and on 8 October 2019, he was replaced by Plovdiv’s manager, Željko Petrović. At the time of his passing, Spasev was in charge of Dunav Lom. Ferario Spasov Cause of Death?

Ferario Spasov’s cause of death has been widely reported. According to local news, Spasov died after a car accident near Veliko Tarnovo, where he was returning home to Lovech after a match against Dunav. The accident happened when Spasov’s car was rear-ended by a Mercedes, resulting in Spasov’s death. The Mercedes’s two passengers were also injured in the crash. The former coach of CSKA, Sofia, released a statement saying, “It is with deep sorrow and regret that we announce the death of CSKA’s former coach, Ferarios Spasov. We have no further information at this time.” We’ll find out more about Spasov’s passing once we know the details of his funeral.